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‘India will not bow to nuclear blackmail’: New Delhi warns Pakistan of strong response to terror attacks

Bedi was responding to remarks by Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, at the committee’s meeting in New York.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
‘India will not bow to nuclear blackmail’: New Delhi warns Pakistan of strong response to terror attacks
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘India will not bow to nuclear blackmail’: New Delhi warns Pakistan of strong response to terror attacks
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