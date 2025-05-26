India Will Not Hold Back, If Pakistan Dares To Attack Us Again, says BJP MP Anurag Thakur in Qatar

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday said that India has set a new benchmark, a new normal, with Operation Sindoor. He added that India will not hold back if Pakistan dares to attack us again.

Thakur, a member of the all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, is in Qatar as part of India’s effort to project the country's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations in the context of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI in Doha, Thakur added that the delegation has requested Qatar to support India in its fight against terrorism, so that the country can give a clear message to the world that Qatar and India stand together against terrorism

"Our delegation is from different parties and different ideologies, but they have united and are going out to the world, telling everyone of India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. In all our meetings in Qatar, we have been told that India has set a new benchmark, a new normal with Operation Sindoor. if Pakistan dares to attack us again, there will be a strict and decisive response, and we will not hold back... We have asked Qatar to support us in our fight against terrorism, so that we can give a clear message to the world that Qatar and India stand together against terrorism," he said.

The Supriya Sule-led delegation will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa as part of India's Operation Sindoor global outreach.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 in response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. As part of the Operation, nine terrorist infrastructure sites were targeted in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart and offered a ceasefire on May 10.

(With ANI input)