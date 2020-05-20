India witnesses highest-ever spike of 5,611 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; COVID-19 tally reaches 1,06,750

New Delhi: With 5,611 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,448 cases), Gujarat (12,140 cases), and Delhi (10,554 cases).
Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2532
|1621
|52
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|142
|41
|4
|5
|Bihar
|1498
|534
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|200
|57
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|101
|59
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|10554
|4750
|168
|10
|Goa
|46
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|12140
|5043
|719
|12
|Haryana
|964
|627
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|92
|47
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1317
|653
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|231
|127
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1397
|544
|40
|17
|Kerala
|642
|497
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5465
|2630
|258
|20
|Maharashtra
|37136
|9639
|1325
|21
|Manipur
|9
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|978
|277
|5
|25
|Puducherry
|18
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|2002
|1642
|38
|27
|Rajasthan
|5845
|3337
|143
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|12448
|4895
|84
|29
|Telengana
|1634
|1010
|38
|30
|Tripura
|173
|116
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|111
|52
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4926
|2918
|123
|33
|West Bengal
|2961
|1074
|250
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1096
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|106750#
|42298
|3303
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases climbed to 3,37,136, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,448 cases and Gujarat with 12,140 cases so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 1,249, followed by Gujarat`s 719 and Madhya Pradesh`s 258.
In Delhi, the total tally rose to 10,554. States with more than 4,000 cases each are Rajasthan (5,845), Madhya Pradesh (5,465) and Uttar Pradesh (4,926).
Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (2,961), Andhra Pradesh (2,532), Punjab (2,002), Telangana (1,634), Bihar (1,498), Jammu and Kashmir (1,317), and Karnataka (1,397).
Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Haryana (964), Kerala (642), Odisha (978), Jharkhand (231), Chandigarh (200), Tripura (173), Assam (142), Chhattisgarh (101) and Uttarakhand (111).
While Goa is witnessing a resurgence of cases with at least 46 patients, Ladakh became COVID-19 free as all 43 patients were cured and no mortality reported.
Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have zero active cases as their lone patients have since been cured. In Meghalaya, 12 of the 13 coronavirus patients were cured whereas one died. All 33 patients in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been cured.
The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 31.