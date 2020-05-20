हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

With 5,611 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India witnesses highest-ever spike of 5,611 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; COVID-19 tally reaches 1,06,750

New Delhi: With 5,611 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,448 cases), Gujarat (12,140 cases), and Delhi (10,554 cases).

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths**
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 2532 1621 52
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
4 Assam 142 41 4
5 Bihar 1498 534 9
6 Chandigarh 200 57 3
7 Chhattisgarh 101 59 0
8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0
9 Delhi 10554 4750 168
10 Goa 46 7 0
11 Gujarat 12140 5043 719
12 Haryana 964 627 14
13 Himachal Pradesh 92 47 3
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1317 653 17
15 Jharkhand 231 127 3
16 Karnataka 1397 544 40
17 Kerala 642 497 4
18 Ladakh 43 43 0
19 Madhya Pradesh 5465 2630 258
20 Maharashtra 37136 9639 1325
21 Manipur 9 2 0
22 Meghalaya 13 12 1
23 Mizoram 1 1 0
24 Odisha 978 277 5
25 Puducherry 18 9 1
26 Punjab 2002 1642 38
27 Rajasthan 5845 3337 143
28 Tamil Nadu 12448 4895 84
29 Telengana 1634 1010 38
30 Tripura 173 116 0
31 Uttarakhand 111 52 1
32 Uttar Pradesh 4926 2918 123
33 West Bengal 2961 1074 250
  Cases being reassigned to states 1096    
Total number of confirmed cases in India 106750# 42298 3303
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases climbed to 3,37,136, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,448 cases and Gujarat with 12,140 cases so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 1,249, followed by Gujarat`s 719 and Madhya Pradesh`s 258.

In Delhi, the total tally rose to 10,554. States with more than 4,000 cases each are Rajasthan (5,845), Madhya Pradesh (5,465) and Uttar Pradesh (4,926).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (2,961), Andhra Pradesh (2,532), Punjab (2,002), Telangana (1,634), Bihar (1,498), Jammu and Kashmir (1,317), and Karnataka (1,397).

Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Haryana (964), Kerala (642), Odisha (978), Jharkhand (231), Chandigarh (200), Tripura (173), Assam (142), Chhattisgarh (101) and Uttarakhand (111).

While Goa is witnessing a resurgence of cases with at least 46 patients, Ladakh became COVID-19 free as all 43 patients were cured and no mortality reported.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have zero active cases as their lone patients have since been cured. In Meghalaya, 12 of the 13 coronavirus patients were cured whereas one died. All 33 patients in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been cured.

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 31.

