Mehul Choksi Extradition: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that India is working closely with Belgium for extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi.

Jaiswal informed that based on India's extradition request, the fugitive Choksi was arrested in Belgium.

He said, "Based on our extradition request, he was arrested. We are working closely with the Belgium side on his extradition so that he can face trial in the country."

Mehul Choksi Arrested In Belgium

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had informed that Choksi was arrested in Belgium after an extradition request from the Indian government. He was arrested in Belgium's Antwerp.

Choksi is wanted by Indian probe agencies in connection with a Rs. 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case. He allegedly left India at the beginning of 2018 before the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam was exposed.

According to ANI, the Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice said, "Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, April 12, 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings."

"Access to his legal counsel has been assured. The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi," the Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice added.

