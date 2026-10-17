/Greater Noida family of five found dead after tea and noodles; police await test results

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, hours after reportedly eating noodles and drinking tea. Police suspect possible food poisoning but have yet to establish the cause of death. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while food samples and other materials have been collected for forensic analysis.
The deceased were identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their children Laddu, 11, Mishti, 7, and Sakshat, 3. The family lived in Nagla Shri Padam village, under the Rabupura police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.
The incident came to light on Saturday morning after neighbours grew concerned when no one responded at the house. They entered the home and found all five family members unresponsive on their beds, following which they informed the police.
Senior police officers, an ambulance, forensic personnel and a team from the Food Safety Department reached the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while food items, kitchen utensils and other materials recovered from the house were collected for testing to help determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
During preliminary inquiries, Mahesh's mother and neighbours reportedly told police that the family had eaten noodles on Friday night. Some local accounts also suggested that they had consumed tea before going to sleep.
Police suspect food poisoning, but the cause of death has not been confirmed. Post-mortem reports and forensic tests are expected to help determine what led to the deaths.
Investigators are also reconstructing the family's final hours to establish when the members last ate, whether anyone developed symptoms during the night and how the bodies were discovered the following morning. The exact cause of death remains unknown, and the suspected link to food poisoning has not been confirmed.
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