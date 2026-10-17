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  • /Greater Noida family of five found dead after tea and noodles; police await test results

Greater Noida family of five found dead after tea and noodles; police await test results

A couple and their three children were found dead at their home in Greater Noida's Rabupura area on Saturday. The family had reportedly consumed tea and noodles the previous night. Police are examining possible food poisoning, but post-mortem and forensic findings are awaited.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Greater Noida family of five found dead after tea and noodles; police await test results
Image Credit: AI, IANS. Five of a family found dead in Greater Noida village under suspicious circumstances.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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