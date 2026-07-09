/5x cheaper than missiles, hits target in 37 seconds: Explained why India needed Pinaka Mk-3 rocket | DNA

A rocket just destroyed a target 60 kilometres away in 37 seconds, faster than most people can read this sentence twice. India's DRDO tested the new Pinaka Mark-3 rocket at Odisha's Balasore range and beat the world's biggest militaries at their own game. The rocket hit Mach 4.7 speed, just short of hypersonic. It now stands as the fastest artillery rocket on the planet, ahead of weapons built by the United States, Russia and China.
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DRDO, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, has completed a successful test of the new Pinaka rocket version at the Balasore test range in Odisha. The new version destroyed a target 60 kilometres away with pinpoint precision. The rocket was fired at its shortest possible range during the test, which means it can strike targets at an even longer distance than what was tested. The most striking part was the speed. The rocket reached 4.7 Mach, very close to the hypersonic speed of Mach 5. Doing the maths, the new Pinaka version destroyed a target 60 kilometres away in just 37 seconds. Think about that. Just half a minute. By the time an enemy detects the rocket on radar and tries to understand it, DRDO's new weapon will have already hit its target.
With this test, DRDO has created another record. The new Pinaka rocket has become the world's fastest artillery rocket. Many countries are working on missiles to achieve hypersonic speed, and India has reached close to that milestone through an artillery rocket instead. Pinaka's test recorded a speed of 4.7 Mach. China comes next with its PHL-16 rocket, which flies at 4.5 Mach, 0.2 Mach slower than India. Russia comes third with its Grad rockets at 3 Mach. Fourth place goes to America's HIMARS, which the US considers its most dangerous rocket, yet its speed stays at only 2.7 Mach, almost half the speed of the new Pinaka. India's new rocket hits its target at nearly double the speed of America's fastest rocket.
The new rocket that DRDO tested has been named Pinaka Mark-3. The word Mark often appears in news about weapons. India's indigenous fighter jet Tejas is also called Tejas Mark-1 and Tejas Mark-2. The term Mark tells the generation of a weapon. When a weapon is built for the first time, it is called Mark-1, and with the next upgrade, its name becomes Mark-2. This is the third developed version of Pinaka, so the new rocket has been named Pinaka Mark-3.
Here is why Pinaka Mark-3 needed to be built. India needed a rocket based on the deep penetration principle, meaning a rocket that can enter enemy territory and strike deep inside it over a long distance. Looking at India's two challenges, China and Pakistan, Pinaka Mark-3 becomes an unmissable weapon. Pakistan has built terrorist bases close to the Line of Control, and Pinaka Mark-3 is a fitting weapon to target such bases. China has built several radar stations near the Line of Actual Control for spying, and Pinaka Mark-3 can be used to deal with these radar stations.
A question may arise. India already has a stockpile of short, medium and long range missiles, so why was Pinaka Mark-3 built when terrorist bases and radar stations could also be targeted using missiles. The answer lies in cost. Pralay, one of India's short-range missiles, has a range of 150 kilometres, while Pinaka Mark-3 has an estimated range of 100 to 120 kilometres. Building one Pralay missile costs around 6 to 7 crore rupees. Building one Pinaka Mark-3 rocket costs around one and a half crore rupees, making it nearly 5 times cheaper than Pralay while matching its strike capability. Along with pinpoint accuracy, Pinaka Mark-3 is also cheaper in cost.
There is also an interesting story attached to Pinaka. Work on building it began in the 1980s, with a plan to supply new units to the army every year starting in 1994. But lack of technology at times and slow systems at other times meant the project could not be completed. Then came 1999. Pakistan committed betrayal and infiltrators sat down in Kargil, and the army needed long-range rockets to drive out the enemy on the mountains. Testing of Pinaka was still underway that year, but due to the emergency, it was deployed in the Kargil war. The moment it entered the battlefield, Pinaka changed the course of the war. Its strikes broke the back of the Pakistani army and the infiltrators. After seeing this performance, India decided that research and development on Pinaka would now move at speed. Usually, a weapon is tested first and deployed later. Pinaka's case was different. It was deployed in war first, and its development gained momentum afterward.
This journey that began from Kargil has today reached a point where different countries around the world are buying the Pinaka rocket from India or are in talks to buy it.
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