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  • /5x cheaper than missiles, hits target in 37 seconds: Explained why India needed Pinaka Mk-3 rocket | DNA

5x cheaper than missiles, hits target in 37 seconds: Explained why India needed Pinaka Mk-3 rocket | DNA

DRDO's new rocket hit a target in 37 seconds. Explained: why India built Pinaka Mark-3 and how it beat the US, Russia and China. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
5x cheaper than missiles, hits target in 37 seconds: Explained why India needed Pinaka Mk-3 rocket | DNA
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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5x cheaper than missiles, hits target in 37 seconds: Explained why India needed Pinaka Mk-3 rocket | DNA
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