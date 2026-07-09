/5x cheaper than missiles, hits target in 37 seconds: Explained why India needed Pinaka Mk-3 rocket | DNA

There is also an interesting story attached to Pinaka. Work on building it began in the 1980s, with a plan to supply new units to the army every year starting in 1994. But lack of technology at times and slow systems at other times meant the project could not be completed. Then came 1999. Pakistan committed betrayal and infiltrators sat down in Kargil, and the army needed long-range rockets to drive out the enemy on the mountains. Testing of Pinaka was still underway that year, but due to the emergency, it was deployed in the Kargil war. The moment it entered the battlefield, Pinaka changed the course of the war. Its strikes broke the back of the Pakistani army and the infiltrators. After seeing this performance, India decided that research and development on Pinaka would now move at speed. Usually, a weapon is tested first and deployed later. Pinaka's case was different. It was deployed in war first, and its development gained momentum afterward.