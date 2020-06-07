हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IndiaKaConclave

#IndiaKaDNA Conclave: India will not bow down before any country, says Rajnath Singh

India and China are trying to sort out border issues through talks, said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking about India-China relation in IndiaKaDNA conclave event. He further assured citizens that the Defence system of India is strong enough and India will never bow down before any country.

#IndiaKaDNA Conclave: India will not bow down before any country, says Rajnath Singh

India and China are trying to sort out border issues through talks, said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking about India-China relation in IndiaKaDNA conclave event. He further assured citizens that the Defence system of India is strong enough and India will never bow down before any country.

He said, ''India will not bow down before any country and I assure these to everyone.'' Speaking on strengthening defence capability of the country, Rajnath said, ''India aims to export defence weapons in near future and we working towards becoming self-independent.''

Talking about Rafale, Rajnath said, ''Rafale will increase the defence ability of India.''

The Defence Minister also spoke on issues will Nepal and said that will sort out differences with Nepal, both the countries always had good relations. 

 

 

Tags:
IndiaKaConclaveIndiakaDNAconclaveRajnath SinghDefence Ministry
Next
Story

Extremely mild earthquake strikes Delhi-NCR; epicentre at Rohtak
  • 2,46,628Confirmed
  • 6,929Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M29S

#IndiaKaDNA : Rajnath singh talked about LAC