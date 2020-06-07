IndiaKaDNA Conclave: India will not bow down before any country, says Rajnath Singh

India and China are trying to sort out border issues through talks, said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking about India-China relation in IndiaKaDNA conclave event. He further assured citizens that the Defence system of India is strong enough and India will never bow down before any country.

He said, ''India will not bow down before any country and I assure these to everyone.'' Speaking on strengthening defence capability of the country, Rajnath said, ''India aims to export defence weapons in near future and we working towards becoming self-independent.''

Talking about Rafale, Rajnath said, ''Rafale will increase the defence ability of India.''

The Defence Minister also spoke on issues will Nepal and said that will sort out differences with Nepal, both the countries always had good relations.