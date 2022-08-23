In March this year, three Air Force officers were sacked in connection with the mistaken firing of the Brahmos missile in Pakistan. The government said this on Tuesday. According to a statement by the Air Force, on March 9, 2022, a Brahmos missile was mistakenly fired. After the investigation, three officers were primarily held responsible for the incident. They are being fired from their jobs at this moment.

After the incident in March, India expressed its regret. An investigation was also started. Pakistan claimed that the missile hit three times the speed of sound within 100 km of its airspace. The missile did not explode as there was no explosive. In view of this incident, Islamabad summoned India's representative in Pakistan. He expressed deep concern over the unprovoked violation of Indian airspace. Pakistan has also started an investigation in this regard. The investigation report said the missile could have hit a passenger aircraft at that time. Ordinary people could die.

Meanwhile, three Air Force officers on duty at that time were found guilty after a detailed investigation of the incident in India. As a punishment, they were dismissed from their jobs.