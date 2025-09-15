IAF Engineer Dies By Suicide After Argument With Sister, Jumps From 24th Floor Of Bengaluru Apartment

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 25-year-old Indian Air Force engineer, identified as Lokesh Pavan Krishna, died by suicide on sunday after he jumped from the 24th floor of a residential apartment.

Lokesh, who was residing at the Halasuru Military Quarters, took the extreme step at Prestige Jindal City Apartments in Bengaluru. According to the police, Lokesh had visited his sister Lakshmi’s residence. During the visit, he reportedly became upset over an issue and in the heat of the moment he jumped from the building, leading to his death on the spot.

Police officials rushed to the scene after being alerted. Lokesh’s body was taken into custody and later sent to Nelamangla Public Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, as reported by NDTV.

Another Similar Cases

This is not the first such incident reported in Bengaluru recently. Earlier in August, a 27-year-old woman techie, Shilpa, was found dead at her residence in Suddaguntepalya, South Bengaluru.

According to police reports, Shilpa had been married to Praveen, a former software professional, for two-and-a-half years. Her parents alleged that she died due to continuous dowry harassment.

In their complaint, Shilpa’s parents stated that at the time of marriage, Praveen’s family had demanded Rs 15 lakh in cash, 150 grams of gold jewelry, and household items. Although these demands were met, her in-laws allegedly continued to pressure her for more money and valuables after the wedding. They further claimed that Shilpa faced repeated taunts and mental harassment, which eventually pushed her to take her own life.

In a similar incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, a 23-year-old Mayuri Gaurav Thosar died by suicide, allegedly due to constant harassment from her in-laws. The incident came to light on September 11, 2025.

Police said Mayuri took the step just four months after her wedding and only a day after celebrating her birthday.

Her parents and relatives had accused her in-laws of repeatedly harassing her both mentally and physically, while also pressuring her for money. They added that despite several attempts at mediation during the four months of marriage, harassment did not stop and ultimately led to the tragic incident.

These incidents have sparked conversations around mental health and social pressures faced by young people.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).