हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Indian Air Force evacuates 10 people stuck in overflowing Chitravati river in Andhra Pradesh - Watch

The IAF deployed its Mi-17 helicopter to safely evacuate the persons who were struggling to save their lives from the heavy flow and continuously increasing water level of the Chitravati river, by standing over a JCB.

Indian Air Force evacuates 10 people stuck in overflowing Chitravati river in Andhra Pradesh - Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Friday (November 19) evacuated ten people who were stuck in midstream of continuously rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh.

The IAF deployed its Mi-17 helicopter to safely evacuate the persons who were struggling to save their lives from the heavy flow and continuously increasing water level of the Chitravati river, by standing over a JCB.

Watch:

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour of up to 20 cm wreaked havoc in three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in Andhra Pradesh claimed the life of at least eight people, and twelve people were still reported missing in Kadapa district on Friday (November 19).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra PradeshIndian Air ForceFloodsRains
Next
Story

Railways to restart serving cooked food service in trains

Must Watch

PT30M38S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Nov 19, 2021