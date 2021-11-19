Indian Air Force evacuates 10 people stuck in overflowing Chitravati river in Andhra Pradesh - Watch

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Friday (November 19) evacuated ten people who were stuck in midstream of continuously rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh.

The IAF deployed its Mi-17 helicopter to safely evacuate the persons who were struggling to save their lives from the heavy flow and continuously increasing water level of the Chitravati river, by standing over a JCB.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour of up to 20 cm wreaked havoc in three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in Andhra Pradesh claimed the life of at least eight people, and twelve people were still reported missing in Kadapa district on Friday (November 19).