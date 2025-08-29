Indian Air Force Intensifies Flood Relief Operations Across Punjab, J-K

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has intensified its flood relief and rescue operations in Northern India with a primary focus on the severely affected Jammu and Punjab regions, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday. Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters have conducted more than 55 sorties to extract stranded civilians, including personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force, from inundated areas in Dera Baba Nanak, Pathankot, and Akhnoor sectors.

Transport aircraft (C-130) have been deployed to facilitate the rapid movement of specialised NDRF teams into the affected zones, the ministry said. Further, it said that the "operations have enabled the rescue of 215 individuals and delivered 7,300 kgs of essential relief material in the affected areas in the past three days."

In a daring and skillful mission, helicopters of IAF evacuated 9 marooned civilians, including children, from the flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak area (Punjab) by winching them to safety.

With unwavering commitment to #HADR operations, the IAF stands ready, as always.#FloodRelief… pic.twitter.com/IUBLt43NTG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 29, 2025

Current efforts are concentrated in Northern Punjab, where the situation remains most critical due to continuing high water levels, which have hampered surface connectivity. Air assets are strategically tasked to maximise coverage and support, the ministry added.

Relief missions are being executed in close coordination with the Indian Army, Border Security Force, National Disaster Response Force, and local administration to ensure timely evacuation and distribution of supplies.

The Defence Ministry said that the IAF reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding citizens in distress and will continue to deploy the required resources and personnel as the situation evolves.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) commenced road clearance operations in the Pir Panjal mountain range following rainfall and flash floods that caused landslides and blocked connectivity in Rajouri district. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the region. A yellow alert has been sounded for Friday in Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts, predicting thunderstorms and lightning. An orange alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall.