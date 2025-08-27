Indian Air Force Launches Major Flood Relief Operations In Jammu And Punjab

The Indian Air Force launched an extensive relief and rescue mission in response to the rising water levels and devastating floods caused by incessant rains in the Jammu and Kashmir region and northern Punjab.

An IAF official said, “Rapid Deployment of IAF Assets Helicopter Fleet in Action: Five Mi-17 helicopters and one Chinook helicopter were promptly pressed into service from nearby bases in the Northern Sector, ensuring maximum rescue capability and operational reach. Additional helicopters remain on standby to join the rescue efforts.”

He added, “An IAF C-130 transport aircraft, loaded with relief and rescue material along with an NDRF team, reached Jammu and the Chinab valley to provide critical supplies and trained personnel for ongoing rescue efforts in the area. Additional transport aircraft remain on standby to join the rescue efforts."

Official added “In Akhnoor Area in Jammu, our coordination and efficiency managed the safety of 12 Army troops and 11 BSF personnel, including 3 BSF lady constables from flood-affected areas."

He added that “In Pathankot Area, Punjab, IAF helicopters successfully evacuated 46 stranded civilians from the flood area. Further, over 750 kilograms of essential relief material were air-dropped to support local communities."

In Dera Baba Nanak Area, a high-stakes operation, 38 Army personnel and 10 BSF personnel were rescued by winching them up from the severely hit Dera Baba Nanak region, reflecting the IAF’s quick response and professionalism even under perilous conditions. Additional missions towards rescuing affected personnel are ongoing.

The Indian Air Force’s prompt actions, working in close cooperation with the Army, BSF, NDRF, and local authorities, have been instrumental in saving countless lives and delivering relief to those most affected, officials said.

The deployment of advanced air assets and highly skilled crews ensured swift, safe evacuations and efficient delivery of aid amid extreme weather, the Official added.

The IAF stands ready to undertake further missions as the situation evolves, reaffirming its readiness to deal with any emerging situations, an Official said.