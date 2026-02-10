Indian Air Force looks to strike deeper inside Pakistan; Eyes 150 bunker-buster SCALP missiles with 300km range

The Indian Air Force is now looking to develop deep strike capabilities against Pakistan, after tasting success in the recent Operation Sindoor. According to reports, the IAF is looking to get 100-150 SCALP cruise missiles to equip Rafale fighter jets. The SCALP deal is likely to cost around Rs 3,200 crore. According to an ANI report, India and France are looking to sign a major deal for buying a significant number of SCALP cruise missiles that were used by the Indian Air Force to destroy the terrorist headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohamed and Lashkar-e-Toiba inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor last year.

The SCALP missiles were launched by the Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to take out the terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur districts of Pakistan. The targets were completely destroyed in the attacks by the Indian Air Force with pinpoint accuracy.

The IAF is also in the process of ordering a huge number of Meteor air to air missile for its fleet of Rafale jets. The missile will also be integrated into the 26 Rafale Marine fighters ordered for the Indian Navy, which are expected to arrive over the next three to four years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian Air Force is also going to place orders for another set of 114 Rafale combat aircraft, which are likely to be cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council in the next few days.

What is SCALP?

The SCALP is an air-launched, long-range, deep-strike cruise missile with a range of around 300 kms. The range allows the fighter jets to carry out strikes against beyond-visual-range targets. Thus, the Indian Air Force will be able to hit deep inside Pakistan without crossing the LoC. The cruise missile deploys low-altitude, terrain-hugging flight, making it nearly invisible to enemy radars. The missile has bunker-busting potential and thus justifies the fire-and-forget tag.

Notably, India is also in talks to buy 26 Rafale-M (Marine) for the Indian Navy and will be deployed onboard India’s aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. With the SCALP inventory growing and the 114 Rafale deal on the horizon, the IAF is securing its edge for the next two decades.

Post-Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces have been working to boost their capabilities. While the IAF is looking for new jets and missiles, the Indian Navy is inducting new ships and missiles.