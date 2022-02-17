Indian airlines being encouraged by govt to operate flights from Ukraine amid invasion threat

New Delhi: To ensure the safe return of Indian citizens, especially students to India amid the tense situation in Ukraine, the government of India encouraged Indian airlines to operate chartered flights from Ukraine to India.

"Several flights are operational from Ukraine to other countries but not to India. However, airlines are being encouraged to operate chartered flights and increase operations," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The government has not taken any decision regarding evacuation from Ukraine. "There is no plan to undertake any evacuation operation for Indian nationals by the ministry," an MEA spokesperson said on Thursday during a weekly media briefing.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued a statement about withdrawing restriction which was imposed during the spread of the Omicron variant.

"MoCA has removed the restriction on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement.

Any number of flights as well as chartered flights can operate. Indian airlines have been informed to mount the flights due to an increase in demand. MoCA is facilitating in coordination with MEA," the MoCA statement read.

MEA has set up a control room and helpline number to help Indian citizens amid the Ukraine crisis.

The control room received several calls for their safe return from Ukraine."We do not have accurate data on how many calls we have received so far and are not in a position to give you the official data of Indian students currently studying in Ukraine," the Indian foreign ministry said