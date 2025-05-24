Indian All-Party Delegation In Japan Reaffirms Zero Tolerance For Cross-Border Terrorism

An all-party delegation of Indian MPs, led by Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, on Saturday, conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism during a formal interaction hosted by the Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, at India House in Tokyo.

"All-Party Delegation of Hon'ble Members of Parliament led by Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha interacted with dignitaries from Japan's political, governmental, and academic spheres and conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism at a dinner hosted by Ambassador Sibi George at India House," the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a post on X.

Headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation met with prominent Japanese dignitaries from the political, governmental, and academic sectors. The interaction served as a key platform to bolster India-Japan relations and reaffirm India’s resolute stance against terrorism, particularly in the context of recent attacks and growing regional security challenges.

"Seven delegations of all-party MPs will be visiting different countries. We were the first delegation to leave India. We have been in Japan for the last 3 days. Members of the ruling and opposition parties are in the delegation. We may have political differences and contest elections against each other, but when it comes to the country, we are all together," Sanjay Jha said.

The all-party delegation that visited Japan, comprising MPs from various parties including the BJP, AITC, CPI(M), and Congress, is on a multi-nation tour of East Asia as part of India’s broader global outreach to garner support against terrorism and promote strategic cooperation.

Sanjay Kumar Jha is leading a nine-member delegation including BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) MP John Brittas, former MEA Salman Khurshid and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.