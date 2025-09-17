'Indian Armed Forces Brought Pakistan To Its Knees In The Blink Of An Eye': PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor success

Hailing the success of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that not only did our armed forces destroy the terrorist camp, but they also brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye.

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, Prime Minister Modi said, "The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Maa Bharti (Mother India. Pakistani terrorists wiped the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. We did Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye."

Referencing a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander’s admission that the family of terror chief Masood Azhar was “torn into pieces” in the May 7 Indian missile strikes on Bahawalpur, Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said, “This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Abhi kal hi desh aur duniya ne dekha hai fir ek Pakistani aatanki ne ro ro kar apna haal bataya hai. Ye naya Bharat hai. Ye kisi ki parmanu dhamki se darta nahi hai... Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai. (Yesterday itself the country and world saw how one Pakistani terrorist has tearfully narrated his ordeal. This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats. It enters the enemy's house and strikes)," PM Modi said referencing India's decisive action with Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

India conducted Operation Sindoor on May 6–7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In a significant overnight operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were designed to dismantle key infrastructure of two of the region’s most dangerous terrorist groups — Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). More than 100 militants were reportedly killed in the operation.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Defence Minister Drops Shocking Claim About US Politicians