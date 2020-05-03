Indian Armed Forces to express gratitude to corona warriors on May 3

The Indian armed forces will on Sunday (May 3) conduct fly-pasts, play military bands, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals at different places across the country in order to express gratitude to the corona warriors who are busy fighting the highly contagious virus.

During the current crisis, it is the doctors, nurses, policemen, media, sanitation workers, delivery personnel, bank employees, government employees and local store owners who have put their lives on the line to ensure that we as a nation are protected and cared for adequately," Army PRO Colonel Aman Anand was quoted as saying by ANI.

It may be recalled that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had announced on Friday (May 1) that the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Indian Navy will organise multiple events that will highlight the support of the nation towards the corona warriors like doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, policemen etc, who are at the forefront of the country's war against the deadly virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the announcement by CDS Rawat to have the three defense services show solidarity with 'corona warriors'. "I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today. India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many. They are spectacular. India applauds them and their families," he tweeted.

Fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF will take part in flypasts from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat on Sunday. The helicopters from IAF and Navy will shower flower petals on the hospitals where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

The Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will move ships in formations at sea at select locations while Army bands shall visit COVID-19 hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the corona warriors.

IAF helicopter will shower flower petals over two hospitals At 10 am on Sunday. In Gujarat, the South Western Air Command (SWAC) has planned two flower petal drop sorties over two hospitals in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar between 9 am to 10 am.

The Navy at Porbandar illuminated ships from 7.30 pm to 11.59 pm on Saturday and this will conitnue on Sunday too. In Kolkata, a band has been planned at Victoria memorial for both Saturday and Sunday. The Army Uttar Maharashtra and Gujrat (UMANG) Sub Area HQs Nagpur has planned wreath-laying at Police Memorial for Sunday morning, followed by presenting of sweets to doctors and healthcare staff at two locations--Govt Medical College and Indira Gandhi Medical College.

On Sunday morning, the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) will be visiting designated COVID-19 hospital at Visakhapatnam and felicitate the medical fraternity for their efforts. This will be followed by a naval helicopter from INS Dega showering flower petals on the hospital treating COVID-19 patients at Visakhapatnam. Two Indian Navy ships will also be illuminating at anchorage from 7.30 pm to midnight on Sunday at Visakhapatnam coast to pay homage to these COVID-19 warriors.

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI flypast over Assam assembly will take place around 10.30 am. The showering of flower petals at COVID-19 hospitals in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Guwahati (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya) and Kolkata (West Bengal) will be done at 10.30 am. IThe band display of the IAF will take place in Guwahati and the flypast is subject to weather conditions.

Five Naval ships have been planned by Western Naval Command (WNC) for illumination from 7.30 pm to 11.59 pm off the Gateway of India, Mumbai. They would prominently display banners "India Salutes Corona Warriors". They will sound the ship's siren and fire a flare at 7.30 at anchorage.

Additionally, the Naval Air stations at Goa would display human chain messages, "India Salutes Corona Warriors", on the runway to honour the corona warriors. Aerial photography for the same would also be undertaken. However, social distancing norms will be ensured during the activity.

The Indian Navy aviation assets would undertake showering of petals by helicopters on COVID-19 hospitals--Mumbai's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and INHS Asvini, Colaba. The activity is tentatively planned to be undertaken between 10 am-10.30 am.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 37,776 as of 11.45 pm (IST) on May 2 with the death toll mounting to 1,223.