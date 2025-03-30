Indian Army, Assam Rifles Seize War-Like Stores, Weapons, Explosives In Manipur Crackdown

IMPHAL: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched information-based operations in the Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Senapati, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur between 26 March and 29 March, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence. Twenty-nine weapons, Improvised Devices, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores have been recovered in the operations, the statement said.

The operations were conducted in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP. Acting on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area NP Kholen in Kangpokpi district, Indian Army and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 26 March 2025 and recovered four weapons comprising two AK series weapons, one Carbine and one 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), ammunition and war like stores, said Ministry of Defence in its statement.

On 27 March 2025, acting upon suspicious movement of individuals in Parbung, Tengnoupal district, troops swiftly established a cordon and sanitized the area and in ensuing search operation discovered freshly dug earth camouflaged with stones and leaves. A detailed search using a Deep Search Metal Detector (DSMD) confirmed the presence of buried metal. Upon excavation, three Improvised Mortars (Pompis) and three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered. In Chingdong Leikai in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 27 March 2025 and recovered three INSAS rifles and two 7.62 mm SLRs, ammunition and war-like stores, the statement added.

On 28 March 2025, the Army recovered one rifle, one Carbine, two sniper rifles, two Pistols, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores from Naranseina, Bishnupur district. Similarly, in Molnom of Chandel district, Army and Assam Rifles recovered three improvised mortars and two pistols on 29 March 2025 whereas in Senapati district Assam Rifles recovered four Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifles, one Pistol with magazine, 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, an improvised projectile launcher, and three live grenades with fuses from Changobung.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police. These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur.