हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army bans foreign travel by its officers, soldiers amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak

''Travel Ban for #IndianArmy Personnel. Due to prevailing situation on #CoronaVirus outbreak, a complete ban is imposed on foreign travels, including those for private visits till further orders,'' the tweet from ADGPI said.

Indian Army bans foreign travel by its officers, soldiers amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak

NEW DELHI: Indian Army on Thursday (March 19. 2020) imposed a blanket ban on its personnel from tarvelling aborad amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak. A tweet from Indian Army's official Twitter handle said that a travel ban is being imposed on foreign travels for Army personnel over coronavirus concerns.

''Travel Ban for #IndianArmy Personnel. Due to prevailing situation on #CoronaVirus outbreak, a complete ban is imposed on foreign travels, including those for private visits till further orders,'' the tweet from ADGPI said.

It may be noted that the Indian Army has earlier postponed or cancelled all wargames and training activities in view of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an advisory issued on Tuesday, the leave granting authorities have been told to grant leave only on essential or compassionate grounds till the situation improves.

Troops returning from leave especially from COVID-19 hotspots or to be in likely contact with persons having international travel history may be screened and quarantined on arrival in unit, the advisory added. Further, as per the advisory, any assembly of persons beyond 50 in number is requested to be avoided. 

Physical training may be carried out while keeping a distance of one metre between the personnel. The advisory said that all sports competitions are to be postponed.

In the 2-page advisory, the army has also asked the formations to regulate entry into canteens and essential item stores in shopping complexes.

All non-essential stores have been asked to be shut down. A total of 168 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Tags:
Indian ArmyCoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

MEA slams Pakistan for misusing SAARC platform by raising Kashmir during video-conference on coronavirus

Must Watch

PT5M28S

ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat