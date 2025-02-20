Indian Army Chief Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan, Says, 'If You Provoke...'

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has firmly responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations regarding Chinese incursions on Indian territory along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Addressing the claims, which Gandhi has repeatedly made both in Parliament and in media interactions, General Dwivedi categorically stated the army’s position, dismissing the assertions that the Indian military has accepted any territorial occupation by China. In addition to addressing Gandhi’s remarks, the Army Chief also issued a strong warning to Pakistan. He cautioned that any provocation from Pakistan would have serious consequences.

Ceasefire Violations

Over the past week, Pakistan has not only engaged in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) but has also attempted to push terrorists across the border. However, Indian forces successfully thwarted these infiltration attempts. When questioned about these developments, General Dwivedi provided a direct response, reinforcing India’s firm stance on border security.

Firm Retaliation

General Dwivedi highlighted past military actions, including the surgical strikes in response to the Uri attack and the airstrikes on Balakot following the Pulwama attack. He emphasized that the Indian Army has made it clear that any misadventure along the LoC will not be tolerated. He also noted that countering threats from Pakistan required not just strategic planning but also a shift in mindset.

Three-Pronged Strategy Against Pakistan

To counter infiltration attempts and maintain control along the LoC, the Indian Army has implemented a comprehensive three-layered strategy:

Strengthening anti-infiltration mechanisms along the border.

Intensifying operations against Pakistani military-backed groups like BAT (Border Action Teams).

Crippling terrorist networks operating in Kashmir that are supported by Pakistan.

This strategic approach, according to General Dwivedi, has significantly weakened Pakistan’s attempts to destabilize the region.

Pakistan’s Moves in Bangladesh

In his candid interview, General Dwivedi also addressed concerns about Pakistan’s alleged covert activities in Bangladesh. He stated that India is well aware of Islamabad’s intentions and is exercising restraint. However, he warned that if provoked, Pakistan’s military could once again be reminded of December 16, 1971—the day of its largest-ever military surrender.

With these strong statements, General Dwivedi has reaffirmed India’s commitment to safeguarding its borders and maintaining regional stability.