Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, briefing the media, described the camp as the tenth outreach mega-surgical camp. He thanked the leadership for enabling the team supported by the Indian Air Force to bring advanced equipment and high-quality lenses to the border area. Surgeries began after groundwork by the 92 Base Hospital team; by the second day, well over 200 patients had already been operated upon successfully. He emphasized that medical infrastructure in Tangdhar is extremely limited, making such camps a vital lifeline, and underlined that this reflects the “human face” of the Indian Army, which remains ready to serve the people. More camps will follow.