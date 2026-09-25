General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff, visited forward areas and formations of the Chinar Corps under Northern Command to review operational preparedness and the security situation along the Line of Control and in the hinterland.
Commanders briefed the COAS on the prevailing security environment, operational readiness, and ongoing capability development. He was updated on the robust measures maintaining a strong security posture along the LC and readiness for counter-terrorist operations.
Interacting with troops in the operational areas, General Seth commended all ranks for their high state of vigilance across the full spectrum of operations. He reiterated the thrust areas of “VIJAY,” the five-point guiding framework aimed at transforming the Indian Army into a future-ready force capable of responding at short notice. The COAS also appreciated the close coordination between the Indian Army, Civil Administration, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and other security agencies in ensuring peace and stability.
At Tangdhar, the COAS visited the Advanced Surgical Eye Camp organised by the Indian Army under Operation Drishti 2026. The initiative delivers specialized ophthalmic care to serving personnel, Veer Naris veterans, their dependents, and civilians, particularly those living in remote and difficult-to-reach areas of Jammu & Kashmir. Specialist teams from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, and 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, are conducting the camp from 23 to 30 September 2026.
More than 6,000 patients are being screened, with over 400 ophthalmic surgeries planned.
Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja highlighted the dedication of the surgical teams, including Brigadier Mishra and his colleagues from Delhi, and the satisfaction expressed by patients who regained vision after long periods of suffering from cataracts. “Giving someone back their vision is the greatest gift,” he said, expressing confidence that the scheduled cases would proceed successfully.
Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, briefing the media, described the camp as the tenth outreach mega-surgical camp. He thanked the leadership for enabling the team supported by the Indian Air Force to bring advanced equipment and high-quality lenses to the border area. Surgeries began after groundwork by the 92 Base Hospital team; by the second day, well over 200 patients had already been operated upon successfully. He emphasized that medical infrastructure in Tangdhar is extremely limited, making such camps a vital lifeline, and underlined that this reflects the “human face” of the Indian Army, which remains ready to serve the people. More camps will follow.
Residents expressed deep gratitude. Maroofa Begum said, “Thank you very much to the Indian Army. They do good things for us. The surgery went very well. They are doing a great job.”
Riyaz Hussain Shah added that people are receiving lens implants and cataract treatment with excellent care, meals, counseling, and medicines. “Poor people who couldn’t afford expensive treatments or travel to Srinagar are benefiting from this. On behalf of the people of Karnah, we are deeply thankful to the Indian Army for organising this Mega Cataract Camp in a far-flung border area and offering free surgery.”
In the remote valleys and high reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, where access to specialized healthcare has long been a challenge, the people of Tangdhar and surrounding areas have voiced heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army not only for its unwavering vigilance along the borders but for restoring sight, dignity and hope to those who needed it most.
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