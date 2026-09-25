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  • /COAS General Dhiraj Seth reviews J&K security as Indian Army's 'Operation Drishti' transforms lives in Tangdhar

COAS General Dhiraj Seth reviews J&K security as Indian Army's 'Operation Drishti' transforms lives in Tangdhar

Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth reviewed operational preparedness in J&K as the Indian Army’s Operation Drishti mega eye camp brought free advanced cataract surgeries and healthcare to remote border areas like Tangdhar.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
COAS General Dhiraj Seth reviews J&K security as Indian Army's 'Operation Drishti' transforms lives in Tangdhar
Image Credit: COAS General Dhiraj Seth reviews J&K security as Indian Army's 'Operation Drishti' transforms lives in Tangdhar.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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COAS General Dhiraj Seth reviews J&K security as Indian Army's 'Operation Drishti' transforms lives in Tangdhar
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