Indian Army Colonel, Major among 5 security men martyred in Handwara operation; 2 terrorists killed

Four Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer of an unit of Indian Army's counter-insurgency force, a Major, two soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police officer were martyred in an encounter in Chanjmulla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Sunday (May 3). Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter, said Army sources.

It is learnt that an Indian Army unit had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when the terrorists opened fire on them. The troops managed to safely evacuate the civilians from the house.

However, in the fierce exchange of fire, the Army lost four bravehearts including two officers. One Jammu and Kashmir officer accompanying the Army unit was also killed.

The encounter started on Saturday (May 2) after the security forces succeeded in trapping the terrorists inside the house located in the forest of Handwara.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited)