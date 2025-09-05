Indian Army Conducts Daring High-Altitude Rescue Of Stranded South Korean Nationals In Ladakh

In a daring late-night operation on September 4, the Indian Army Aviation carried out a high-altitude casualty evacuation mission to rescue two South Korean nationals stranded at Kongmaru La Pass in Ladakh.

At 8:05 P.M., the Army received an urgent message requesting evacuation of Hyun Woo Kim, a citizen of South Korea, and his wife, stranded at Kongmaru La Pass in Ladakh at an altitude of over 17,000 feet.

The snow-laden terrain and razor-sharp ridgelines made the mission exceptionally challenging.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With no time to lose, the Army Aviation helicopter squadron was mobilised by 8:20 P.M.

The task required a precision landing using Night Vision Goggles (NVG) at an unprepared helipad — a feat demanding extraordinary skill and composure from the aircrew.

Braving icy winds, reduced visibility, and near-zero margin for error, the pilots guided their aircraft to the designated spot, touching down at around 9:15 P.M.

The swift landing and extraction under such hostile conditions underscored the unmatched training and professionalism of the squadron.

The South Korean couple was quickly airlifted to safety and handed over to medical authorities for immediate treatment.

This rescue mission reflects a textbook display of courage, coordination, and precision under extreme duress, highlighting the Army’s readiness to respond to emergencies, even in the harshest of environments.

The daring operation not only reaffirmed the Indian Army’s operational capabilities in high-altitude regions but also carried strong humanitarian undertones, showcasing India’s commitment to aiding foreign nationals in distress.

For the Army Aviation wing, the successful NVG rescue in Ladakh adds another feather to its illustrious record of high-risk missions in some of the world’s most unforgiving terrains.

It is worthy to note here that although the Indian Army's primary role is to safeguard the borders and to give a befitting reply to the nation's enemies in any critical or warlike situation but the Indian Army is among the first to help stranded citizens in any such situation, irrespective of their nationality.

Notably, at a time when the northern part of India including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir is witnessing floods which have created havoc, the Indian Army is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the other concerned agencies and is providing critical humanitarian assistance, from delivering food via helicopters and drones, evacuating people and giving them medical assistance.