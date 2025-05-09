Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2898273https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-army-confirms-drone-attack-by-pakistan-vows-strong-response-to-any-aggression-2898273.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN ARMY

Indian Army Confirms Drone Attack By Pakistan; Shares Video Of Destroying Pakistan Army Post

The Indian Army stated that Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 08:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Army Confirms Drone Attack By Pakistan; Shares Video Of Destroying Pakistan Army Post

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025, targeting several Indian positions with drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border, the Indian Army said on Friday.

The Indian Army stated that Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK