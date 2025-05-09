Indian Army Confirms Drone Attack By Pakistan; Shares Video Of Destroying Pakistan Army Post
The Indian Army stated that Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025, targeting several Indian positions with drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border, the Indian Army said on Friday.
OPERATION SINDOOR
Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/9YcW2hSwi5 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025
