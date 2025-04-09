A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday after security forces detected and defused a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Hafrada village of Villgam in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

As per officials, a Road Opening Party (ROP) of the 2 Rajput Regiment spotted a suspicious object along a roadside during a routine patrol in the area. On close inspection, the troops found it to be a planted IED, weighing around 12 kilograms.

Following the detection, the ROP immediately alerted the concerned authorities. Soon after, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Handwara Police rushed to the spot and joined the army in securing the area.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called and without any damage IED was defused in a controlled blast, preventing what could have been a catastrophic incident. The area was later thoroughly searched to ensure there were no additional threats.

Officials further said that if the IED had exploded, it could have caused significant loss of life and property, as the route is frequently used by security forces.