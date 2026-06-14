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No more colonial legacy: Indian Army updates uniform code with bandi jackets and strict grooming

The Indian Army has released its new "Army Uniforms-2026" manual. The manual replaces old British colonial traditions with styles that reflect Indian culture.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
No more colonial legacy: Indian Army updates uniform code with bandi jackets and strict grooming
Image Credit: Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

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