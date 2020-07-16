Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC, kills terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

The Indian Army on Thursday morning killed a terrorist in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir after it detected suspicious movement of unidentified persons across the Line of Control (LoC) at Keran Sector. In a statement, the Army said terrorists were trying to infiltrate into India and were intercepted by the troops. A contact was established and the infiltration bid was foiled.

The Army said, “Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected across the LoC at Keran Sector this morning. Terrorists trying to infiltrate were intercepted by our troops, contact was established. Hence an infiltration bid is foiled. 01 terrorist killed, 01 AK recovered."

The sources in security forces said a group of three to four terrorists attempted to infiltrate in Gen Machikmari area of Keran sector in the border district of Kupwara. The group was intercepted and was engaged. A contact was established early morning while operation, one intruder killed and searches are on for others.

An official said, "We have launched a massive manhunt for the terrorists who were part of the group who tried to infiltrate." He added if they are hiding in the Indian side of the LoC they will be eliminated soon.

As per reports the launch pads across the LoC are full with trained armed terrorist of about 250-300 in number and are desperate to infiltrate but maximum of infiltration bids are foiled. However, around 10 terrorists have managed to enter India and are active in north Kashmir. Searches are going on to nab them.