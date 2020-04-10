हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army inflicts heavy damage on 'enemy side' after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Police officials said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri area of Baramulla district as well.

Indian Army inflicts heavy damage on &#039;enemy side&#039; after Pakistan violates ceasefire
File photo

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday (April 10) said it has inflicted a heavy damage on Pakistani army's gun areas and terrorist launchpads after unprovoked ceasefire violation by the "enemy side" in two areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated "effectively and strongly" to the ceasefire violation in Keran sector in Kupwara district this afternoon, with precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launchpads and ammunition dump across the LoC.

"(There are) reports of heavy damage on the enemy side," he added.

Police officials said Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri area of Baramulla district as well.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the ceasefire agreement with India even as the focus in the two countries has shifted to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

All through the week, it fired small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district.

Last week, it injured six security personnel in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector.

In March, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at least 646 times between January 1 and February 23 this year.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations were recorded in 2019. 

Indian ArmyPakistanceasefire
