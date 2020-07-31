हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Indian Army intercepts terrorists along LoC infiltrating in Jammu and Kashmir, recover weapons and warlike stores

The troops detected suspicious movement, within 600m of LoC, of unidentified persons at Machhal Sector of Kupwara district at 3 am.

Indian Army intercepts terrorists along LoC infiltrating in Jammu and Kashmir, recover weapons and warlike stores

The Indian Army early on Friday morning intercepted terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) infiltrating in Jammu and Kashmir and an encounter followed. The troops detected suspicious movement, within 600m of LoC, of unidentified persons at Machhal Sector of Kupwara district at 3 am.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that in the morning a search was carried out and a blood trail seen. Though the troops couldn't nab the terrorists yet recovered three AKs, a sniper rifle, eight grenades and other warlike stores. 

"Today early morning at about 3 am, a suspicious move of unidentified persons detected 600m on own side of LoC at Machhal Sector, Kupwara. Infiltrating terrorists intercepted by own troops. Firefight ensued. Operation in progress. After the first light, a search was carried out. Blood trail seen. 3 AKs, a sniper rifle, 8 grenades & other warlike stores recovered. Search in progress," the Chinar Corps tweeted.

A search for the terrorists is still in progress.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

