Indian Army issues Coronavirus cyber scam alert to defence personnel

The Indian Army on Thursday issued a cyber scam alert over the deadly Coronavirus to the defence personnel. An official statement read, "Targeted campaigns on the theme of coronavirus are being undertaken by Indian adversaries with the primary aim of compromising email/ other accounts and to infect official/ personal IT assets of defence personnel."

Indian Army issues Coronavirus cyber scam alert to defence personnel

"In these campaigns, various messages in the form of phishing E-mails, SMSes and WhatsApp messages related to coronavirus are being circulated to the environment. These messages are embedded with malicious attachments, links/ documents and appear to originate from a genuine-looking spoofed source," added the statement.

"Any such coronavirus themed message/ e-mail with or without attachments should not be opened and treated with due caution. Do not access such message/ e-mail and delete it immediately if received," further added the statement.

