Indian Army Jawan Murali Naik Martyred In Uri Amid Cross-Border Firing At LoC, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Among Others Pay Tributes

New Delhi: The Indian Army jawan Murali Naik was martyred in the line of duty during cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC). He was from Kamarajnagar, Ghatkopar East, and was martyred in Uri at Jammu and Kashmir.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to him & salutes his bravery. Maha Info Centre mourned his death and posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Murali Naik from Kamarajnagar, Ghatkopar East, was martyred in Uri. CM @Dev_Fadnavis paid tributes to him & salutes his bravery. Although he was a native of Andhra Pradesh, his father Shriram Naik &mother Jyotitai Naik live in Ghatkopar. We share the grief of this family.@adgpi

Murali Naik from Kamarajnagar, Ghatkopar East, was martyred in Uri. CM @Dev_Fadnavis paid tributes to him & salutes his bravery.

Although he was a native of Andhra Pradesh, his father Shriram Naik &mother Jyotitai Naik live in Ghatkopar. We share the grief of this family.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/liAhsnfpcv — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) May 9, 2025

Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of the young soldier from Ananthapuram district. Naidu spoke with Murali's parents, Jyotibai and Ram Naik, and assured them of the state government's support. He praised Murali's invaluable service in the army over the past two years and called on everyone to stand united with patriotism and vigilance.

CM Naidu also urged everybody to observe two minutes of silence in honour of Murali Naik's sacrifice.

ANI reports that Agniveer M Murali Naik was injured during heavy shelling from Pakistan side on Thursday. He was later taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.