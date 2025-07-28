Jammu And Kashmir Encounter: Two Suspected Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Army’s Operation Mahadev
Chinar Corps of the Indian Army launched anti-terror Operation Mahadev in the general area of Lidwas in Jammu & Kashmir.
Two suspected Pakistani terrorists has been killed in an encounter with the Army in the general area of Lidwas in Srinagar near Mount Mahadev, as per Zee News TV.
#BigNews : J&K में सेना ने ऑपरेशन महादेव के तहत 2 आतंकियों का किया एनकाउंटर, श्रीनगर के जंगलों में 2 आतंकी निपट गए #JammuAndKashmir #Encounter | #ZeeNews @_poojaLive @timechangelives pic.twitter.com/zKI5JhDTaL — Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 28, 2025
Chinar Corps of the Indian Army launched anti-terror Operation Mahadev on Monday in the general area of Lidwas in Jammu & Kashmir.
Chinar Corps of the Indian Army launches anti-terror Operation Mahadev in the general area of Lidwas in Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/6vyf9z1FrW — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025
