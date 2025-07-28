Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2938061https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-army-launches-anti-terror-operation-mahadev-in-jammu-and-kashmir-2938061.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu And Kashmir Encounter: Two Suspected Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Army’s Operation Mahadev

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army launched anti-terror Operation Mahadev in the general area of Lidwas in Jammu & Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jammu And Kashmir Encounter: Two Suspected Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Army’s Operation Mahadev Image: X/ @ChinarcorpsIA

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists has been killed in an encounter with the Army in the general area of Lidwas in Srinagar near Mount Mahadev, as per Zee News TV.

 

 

 

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army launched anti-terror Operation Mahadev on Monday in the general area of Lidwas in Jammu & Kashmir.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK