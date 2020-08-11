हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army launches operation Lalpura in J&K's Kupwara; three arrested, 1 AK-47 recovered

The army arrested three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition including 1 AK and 2 pistols with magazines.

Indian Army launches operation Lalpura in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara; three arrested, 1 AK-47 recovered
Image courtesy: twitter/@ChinarcopsIA

Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian Army launched operation Lalpura on Monday evening (August 10) on the basis of Jammu and Kashmir inputs. The army arrested three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition including 1 AK and 2 pistols with magazines.

Taking to Twitter, the Chinar cops in Indian Army said, ''Op Lalpura, #Kupwara. Joint search operation was launched late evening yesterday on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Three suspects apprehended. 1 AK & 2 pistols with magazines & ammunition recovered. Joint Operation in progress.''

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday (August 10) arrested two overground workers (OGWs) in North Kashmir's Sopore. The police also recovered arms and ammunition including one hand grenade-1 and AK-47 rounds-20 from the arrested militant associates.

The accused were caught during the Naka checking at Darpora Bomai which was laid by a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, SOG Sopore, CRPF 92,179.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirOperation lalpuraIndian ArmyKupwara
Next
Story

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj receives death threat from Pakistani number, caller threatens to bomb his residence
  • 22,15,074Confirmed
  • 44,386Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M45S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day