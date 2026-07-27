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  • /Indian Army now among the world’s deadliest forces: Battle-hardened soldiers armed with cutting-edge tech, weapons

Indian Army now among the world’s deadliest forces: Battle-hardened soldiers armed with cutting-edge tech, weapons

Among the platforms on display were Specialist Mobility Vehicles (SMVs), designed for the rapid movement of troops and logistics across extreme high-altitude terrain.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:40 AM IST
Indian Army now among the world’s deadliest forces: Battle-hardened soldiers armed with cutting-edge tech, weapons
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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