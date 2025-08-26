Indian Army Officer Placed On SpiceJet No-Fly List For Alleged Attack On Staff At Srinagar Airport
Senior Indian Army officer, accused of assaulting SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport on July 26, has been added to the airline’s no-fly list for five years, HT reported.
Trending Photos
Senior Indian Army officer, accused of assaulting SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport on July 26, has been added to the airline’s no-fly list for five years, HT reported. The ban on the passenger was recommended by a committee formed under the Civil Aviation Rules (CAR), according to the report.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement