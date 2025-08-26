Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952041https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-army-officer-placed-on-spicejet-no-fly-list-for-alleged-attack-on-staff-at-srinagar-airport-2952041.html
NewsIndia
SPICEJET

Indian Army Officer Placed On SpiceJet No-Fly List For Alleged Attack On Staff At Srinagar Airport

Senior Indian Army officer, accused of assaulting SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport on July 26, has been added to the airline’s no-fly list for five years, HT reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Army Officer Placed On SpiceJet No-Fly List For Alleged Attack On Staff At Srinagar AirportScreen Grab: Viral on X
Senior Indian Army officer, accused of assaulting SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport on July 26, has been added to the airline’s no-fly list for five years, HT reported. The ban on the passenger was recommended by a committee formed under the Civil Aviation Rules (CAR), according to the report.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK