Indian Army Organises Solemn Naming Ceremony Of Newly Constructed Kargil Bypass Bridge

The Indian Army organised a solemn Naming Ceremony of the newly constructed Kargil Bypass Bridge, which has been officially named as ‘Captain Anuj Nayyar, Maha Vir Chakra Setu’ as a tribute to the sacrifices of Captain Anuj Nayyar and soldiers of 17 JAT Battalion and the unwavering support by the citizens of Kargil.

Captain Anuj Nayyar made the ultimate sacrifice while capturing Pimple Complex on the Western Slopes of Point 4875 in the Mushkoh Valley during Operation Vijay in 1999 and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest military decoration for the brave act.



​The naming ceremony was attended by Captain Anuj Nayyar's mother, Meena Nayyar, and her younger son, Karan Nayyar, apart from a few family guests, apart from dignitaries as well and representatives of the 17 JAT Battalion.

Meena Nayyar and Karan Nayyar unveiled a commemorative plaque. In her address, she remembered her son and expressed gratitude that Captain Anuj’s name will be etched forever in golden words in the history of Kargil.



'​Captain Anuj Nayyar, Maha Vir Chakra Setu' will provide an alternate route bypassing the Kargil town, thus significantly improving traffic flow and regional connectivity along the strategic National Highway 1-D.

The bridge, which stands as a beacon of patriotism and sacrifice, will continue to inspire the younger generations. The Indian Army remains committed to honouring its heroes and keeping their memories alive for generations to come.

Mega Cycle Rally In Srinagar

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Frontier on Sunday organised a mega cycle rally in Srinagar to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas and promote the Fit India campaign. The event, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, saw enthusiastic participation from BSF personnel, local officials.

As part of the broader ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, the rally aimed to encourage cycling for health and unify communities in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a fit and active India.