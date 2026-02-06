Indian Army plans to acquire 30 advanced low-level lightweight radars for AkashTeer integration

India's Ministry of Defence issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on Friday to buy 30 upgraded Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR-I) and two Classroom Variant Radars (CVRs) for the Army, with a budget of about Rs 725 crore.

A request for proposal for 30 Low Level Light Weight Radars worth around Rs 725 crore has been issued by the India Army. The radars are planned to be procured through the Fast Track Procurement Process: Indian Army officials February 6, 2026

Ministry of Defence issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on Friday to acquire 30 upgraded Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR-I) and two Classroom Variant Radars (CVRs) for the Indian Army, at a cost of around Rs 725 crore. These radars will follow the emergency procurement process and must work in varied terrains like mountains, high-altitude zones, plains, semi-deserts, deserts, and coasts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The upgraded LLLR-I radars must integrate seamlessly with the Akashteer Command and Reporting (C&R) system, including its gateway hardware, built-in software, and Army Cyber Group standards for the Army Data Network. Designed as an air surveillance tool, the LLLR-I will monitor airspace to detect, track, and rank aerial threats, handling hundreds of targets at once.

The RFP requires the radar to assign at least 20 tracks at once to 10 command posts or 10 weapon systems with Target Data Receivers (TDRs), up to 20 km away. It must connect via line, radio, or radio relay links and scale to 20 TDRs. Local content must be at least 60%. The first 15 LLLR-I units and one CRV must arrive within 12 months of advance payment, with the rest in the next six months. The gear needs a minimum service life.

The equipment must last at least 10 years, with bidders providing the reliability model, prediction details, and validation from the designer or manufacturer to guarantee steady performance. Bidders must also offer full training for operators, trainers, and maintenance staff, with maintenance sessions held 3-6 months before the first systems' warranty ends. The LLLR-I setup includes a search radar, Commander's Display Unit (CDU), Target Designation System (TDS), and Power Supply Unit, designed for flexible deployment to protect key Vulnerable Areas and Points (VA/VP).

