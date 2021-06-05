Indian Army recruitment rally 2021: Check eligibility and registration details here

New Delhi: There are several job opportunities up for grabs as the Indian Army is going to begin its recruitment rally shortly. The Indian Army recruitment rally 2021 will commence for choosing candidates in various categories including soldier clerk, storekeeper technical, soldier tech NA (AMC)/ NA (Vet), sepoy pharma, soldier (General Duty) (All Arms), and soldier nursing assistant (AMC). The interested candidates will have to register on the official website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/.

Army Recruitment Rally 2021 for Rajasthan

The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for all eligible candidates of Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts for Sol Clk/SKT, Sol/ NA/ NA Vet, Sepoy Pharma from July 11 to August 2 at Kayad Vishram Sthali, Ajmer. Online registration is mandatory and is open till Jun 27. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail. Click here to check eligibility.

Army Recruitment Rally 2021 for Punjab

The Army Recruitment Rally will be conducted for candidates from districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala between August 6 and August 20 at 1 ADSR grounds (Opposite Flying Club, Patiala-Sangrur Road), Patiala. Gates will be opened by 0400 hours and closed by 0900 hours on each day. Online registration is mandatory and will open from June 6 till July 20. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from July 21 to August 5. Click eligibility here.

Army Recruitment Rally 2021 for Gujarat

The Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodra, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahals & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli from August 5 to August 22 at Kanelav Sports Complex, Godhra, Panchmahal. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from June 6 and close on July 20. Candidates can log in after July 21 and take a printout of the admit card which they are supposed to carry to the Rally Site. Admit Card for the rally will be sent through registered email from July 21 to August 4. Click here to check eligibility.



Live TV