While preparing to celebrate the 77th Republic Day, a lovely video clip from a Republic Day parade rehearsal has gone viral on social media. In this video, Indian army forces are seen featuring their high morale and ‘coolness’ while marching to a popular Bollywood song.

Marching To The 'Filmy' Beat Lage

In this viral video, soldiers can be seen marching to the beat of a popular song called "Dil Na Liya, Dil Na Diya," which is from the Bollywood movie "Krrish." A new and interesting twist to this military practice video goes by the "Le Betta!" or "Take it, son!" chant that Dhoom Pintu, a social networking site online personality, recently added to the web in viral format.

This video shows the soldiers maintaining perfect military discipline and “Kadamtaal” while singing along, which clearly depicts that even the most strict training routines have time reserved for some fun activities.

Netizen Salutes To 'Josh'

The video has already gathered thousands of likes and shares on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook. Netizen comments in various posts are filled to capacity with people expressing their gratitude to Laudetur Television for this "new energy" provided to their country in view of their forthcoming January 26th celebration.

"Our soldiers don't just win battles; they win hearts," wrote one user on X.

"This is the ‘Josh’ we want. They are happy despite all the tough training, which makes all Indians proud," commented one.

Army Training with dil na liya le beta yaar kaun banata hai aisa video ...#dilnaliya #ARMY pic.twitter.com/6U70LqinAk — UP To Date (@upto_date26) January 21, 2026

A Tradition Of High Morale

This isn't the first time Indian security forces have trending videos for their lighter moments while preparing for Republic Day on Kartavya Path. Previous videos of the Navy and Air Force units dancing to patriotic and Bollywood mashups have been no less exciting on social media platforms.

According to defense analysts, such instances are crucial in ensuring the mental well-being of the troops, who undergo weeks of training in the extreme cold of Delhi’s winters, starting at the earliest at 4:00 AM.

Republic Day 2026 Preparation

The parade in 2026 will be a resplendent one, featuring various "firsts," including the display of indigenous drone technology and the virgin launching of the long-range anti-ship hypersonic glide missile. In this onslaught of strength and might, this viral video acts as a nudge to remember that this exists in uniforms, and uniforms exist in this because of this.

