Indian Army rescues 5 injured civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

At least five people were critically injured on Monday when a private car they were travelling in skidded off a bridge and fell into a ravine (nullah) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place at Kralpora area early on Monday morning. A white colour Alto vehicle fell down into the water body at 7.10 am.

The Army’s Road Opening Party (ROP) of the area and locals immediately swung into action and started a rescue operation. Army troops despite harsh winter and freezing cold water of the nullah, took off their boots and gloves and jumped into the freezing nullah to rescue injured civilians.

The doors of the car and windshield were broken to pull out the travellers--three men and two women--from inside the car. Later, all the injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital in Kupwara for treatment.

Locals have praised the quick response and assistance of the Army in their rescue mission.