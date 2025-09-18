Indian Army Scales Up Drone Warfare, Every Soldier To Operate 'Eagle In The Arm'

The Indian Army is rapidly scaling up the induction of drones and counter-drone systems, with many units already operationalised and Drone Centers established at premier training academies such as the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow, and Officers Training Academy in Chennai. The move is aimed at embedding drone operations as a standard capability for soldiers across all arms of the Army. Today, the Chief of Army Staff visited one such facility at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Indian Army’s focus on operationalizing drone capabilities.

Officials said the Indian Army’s approach is captured in the concept of “Eagle in the Arm” - the idea that every soldier should be capable of operating a drone, just as he carries his weapon. Depending on the task of the unit or soldier, drones will be employed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation. Counter-drone measures are also being inducted in parallel, creating a layered system to both exploit and neutralize unmanned platforms.

The emphasis on transformation was also reflected in the Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s speech during the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Drass on July 26, 2025. He had announced that every infantry battalion will have a drone platoon, artillery regiments will be equipped with counter-drone systems and loiter munitions, and composite Divyastra batteries will be created to enhance precision and survivability.

“Our strike capability will multiply manifold in the coming days,” the Army Chief had declared, underlining that the Army is moving rapidly towards becoming a modern and future-ready force.

This dual thrust, arming soldiers with drones while strengthening counter-drone defense, reflects Indian Army’s recognition that unmanned systems are no longer niche but essential elements of the battlefield.

By institutionalising training, operationalizing units, and aligning force structures, the Indian Army is ensuring that the “soldier of tomorrow” will not only carry a weapon but also an eagle, a drone that extends his vision, reach, and power on the battlefield.

