Indian Army, SDRF conduct massive flood relief drill in Assam ahead of monsoon

In a major initiative aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, the Indian Army and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Wednesday conducted a joint flood relief exercise in Assam’s Jorhat, officials said.

The exercise, titled Jal Raksha III, was organised by the Red Shield Gunners under the Spear Corps in coordination with SDRF personnel at Jorhat.

Officials said the training programme was designed to enhance coordination, communication and operational preparedness among agencies involved in rescue and relief operations during flood-related emergencies, which frequently affect several parts of Assam during the monsoon.

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According to defence officials, the joint exercise focused on improving the collective response capability of participating agencies to tackle disaster situations in a coordinated manner. During the training session, personnel from the Indian Army and SDRF were familiarised with various flood relief procedures, rescue drills, casualty evacuation techniques and the efficient utilisation of available resources during emergencies.

Officials said the exercise also stressed the importance of timely response, joint operational planning and seamless coordination between military and civil disaster response agencies to minimise loss of life and property during floods.

“The exercise was aimed at enhancing inter-agency synergy and ensuring better preparedness in dealing with natural disasters, particularly floods that remain a recurring challenge in the region,” an official statement said.

The authorities noted that such collaborative initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening disaster management mechanisms and building mutual confidence among response agencies.

Assam faces annual flooding during the monsoon season, affecting lakhs of people across multiple districts. The Indian Army, SDRF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civil administration regularly work together in carrying out rescue, evacuation and relief operations during such crises.

Officials further said the exercise reflected the “whole-of-government approach” towards disaster management and reaffirmed the Indian Army’s continued commitment to assisting civil authorities during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

The event also highlighted the Indian Army’s ethos of “Nation First” and its role in supporting civilian administration during emergencies and natural calamities across the northeastern region.