Indian Army Set To Get DRDO-L&T Designed Light Tank: Nag Mk II Anti-Tank Missile Successfully Tested

Light Tank Nag Mk II Anti-Tank Missile Test: In a significant stride towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in advanced defence technology, India today successfully tested the indigenously developed Light Tank platform by firing Nag Mk II Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM). During the test, the missile, fired from the new Light Tank, achieved a direct hit on a target five kilometres away, meeting all performance parameters, including top-attack capability, range, and precision.

The Light Tank — designed and developed by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) of DRDO and manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) — demonstrated the firing of the Nag Mk II missile system with full operational success. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry partners for the milestone, calling it “a proud moment for India’s indigenous defence ecosystem.”

Operational Significance

Defence experts say the successful demonstration is particularly significant for India’s preparedness along the western border with Pakistan, where armoured warfare and anti-tank operations remain crucial to battlefield strategy.

The combination of the Light Tank and Nag Mk II, a third-generation fire-and-forget missile designed to destroy modern enemy tanks equipped with advanced armour and countermeasures, will enhance Indian Army's power. Its ability to strike from a range of up to 5 kilometres in both top-attack and direct-attack modes gives Indian forces a decisive edge in neutralising armoured threats across varied terrain.

Deployed on the Light Tank platform, the system combines high mobility with lethal precision, making it especially effective for rapid deployment in border areas such as Rajasthan’s deserts or high-altitude zones like Ladakh. Analysts believe the integration of Nag Mk II with the Light Tank significantly strengthens India’s capacity to respond swiftly to armoured incursions or cross-border escalations with Pakistan. With all objectives met, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army.

According to reports, the weapon’s fire-and-forget guidance, coupled with its high penetration warhead, allows it to operate effectively in day and night conditions and in GPS-denied environments — a capability that could prove decisive in a fast-moving battlefield.

Strategic Boost

The success of the Light Tank and Nag Mk II deployment underscores India’s growing self-reliance in advanced weapon systems. With the induction of the Light Tank–Nag Mk II combination, India’s armoured regiments will soon field entirely indigenous anti-tank platform with extended range capabilities, reducing dependence on imported systems while enhancing operational flexibility.