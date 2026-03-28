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NewsIndiaIndian Army signs first-ever capital procurement contract on GeM for Telescopic Handlers
INDIAN ARMY NEWS

Indian Army signs first-ever capital procurement contract on GeM for Telescopic Handlers

The contract for the supply of 93 Telescopic Handlers under the Buy (Indian) category has been signed with M/s JCB India Ltd at a total cost of Rs. 25.90 crore. This pioneering procurement reflects a transformative shift in the Army’s acquisition process by leveraging the GeM portal for capital purchases. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Indian Army signs first-ever capital procurement contract on GeM for Telescopic Handlers

In a landmark development, the Indian Army has executed its first-ever capital procurement contract through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), marking a significant milestone in defense acquisition. 

The contract for the supply of 93 Telescopic Handlers under the Buy (Indian) category has been signed with M/s JCB India Ltd at a total cost of Rs. 25.90 crore.

This pioneering procurement reflects a transformative shift in the Army’s acquisition process by leveraging the GeM portal for capital purchases. 

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The initiative is expected to significantly compress procurement timelines while ensuring complete adherence to laid-down procedures and maintaining procedural integrity. 

By adopting this transparent, efficient, and technology-enabled route, the Indian Army has opened a new pathway for faster and more streamlined procurement of critical equipment. The move also carries wider institutional significance for undertaking similar procurements through GeM. 

At a broader level, it reinforces the Government’s push towards "Aatmanirbharta" in defense and promotes greater participation of Indian industry in meeting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces. 

The procurement of these Telescopic Handlers will further enhance the Indian Army’s logistics and material handling capabilities in diverse operational environments. These handlers are used for material handling in difficult terrain, reducing manual labor and increasing efficiency

In addition to this, the Ministry of Defense announced in February 2025 the signing of contracts with M/s ACE Limited and M/s JCB India Limited for the procurement of 1,868 Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks (RTFLT) worth Rs. 697.35 crore. 

While the telescopic handler contract specifically marked the first-ever on GeM under capital procurement, this wider effort underlines the Army's thrust on modernizing its engineering logistics.

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