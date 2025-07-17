Indian Army Soldier Arrested From Jammu And Kashmir For Spying

Devinder Singh, a serving Indian Army soldier from Nihalgarh village in Sangrur district, Punjab, was arrested on July 14, 2025, in Uri, Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police. He is accused of espionage for allegedly leaking classified military information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The arrest followed intelligence gathered during the interrogation of Gurpreet Singh, alias Guri or Fauji, a former soldier currently held in Ferozepur Jail on espionage charges. Preliminary investigations reveal that Devinder and Gurpreet first met in 2017 during military training in Pune and later served together at postings in Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir.

During this period, they allegedly accessed confidential military documents, some of which were reportedly passed on to ISI operatives.

Devinder is accused of continuing to obtain sensitive information even while Gurpreet was incarcerated and facilitating its transfer to Pakistan.

On July 15, 2025, Devinder was produced before a Mohali court, which granted a six-day police remand for further questioning to assess the extent of the data breach and identify potential accomplices.

The investigation, led by AIG Ravjot Kaur Grewal, involves a detailed forensic analysis of Devinder’s electronic devices and financial transactions to uncover the full scope of the espionage network.

Authorities suspect that additional individuals may be involved, and further arrests are likely.

This case forms part of a broader crackdown on ISI-linked espionage across northern India. Since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, a total of 19 suspected operatives have been arrested across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

These arrests underscore the ISI's strategy of recruiting a diverse set of individuals—including soldiers, students, and social media influencers—often lured through online contact, monetary incentives, or personal visits to Pakistan.