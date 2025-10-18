Indian Army Soldier Performs CPR, Saves 8-Month-Old Baby On Rajdhani Express

An Indian Army soldier’s quick thinking and medical skills saved the life of an eight-month-old baby who suffered a medical emergency onboard the Rajdhani Express travelling to Dibrugarh on October 13, 2025.

According to officials, Sepoy (Ambulance Assistant) Sunil from the 456 Field Hospital was returning from leave when the incident occurred around 4:30 PM in the S4 compartment of the train. The infant suddenly developed severe breathing problems and became unresponsive, causing panic among passengers. The baby’s mother, in a state of shock, fainted during the incident, further adding to the confusion.

Reacting swiftly, Sepoy Sunil stepped forward to help. Using his medical training and presence of mind, he assessed the baby’s condition and found no pulse or breathing. Realising the urgency of the situation, he immediately began paediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), performing two-finger chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth breathing to revive the infant.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After two cycles of CPR, the baby began to show signs of recovery, regaining consciousness and breathing, bringing relief to the worried passengers and family members. Once the child was stable, Sepoy Sunil coordinated with the train staff and Railway Police to arrange for the infant’s medical evacuation at Rangiya station for further treatment and monitoring.

Army officials later praised Sepoy Sunil for his quick and professional response, calling it a remarkable example of courage and duty beyond the call of service. “Sepoy Sunil’s timely, professional, and selfless actions undoubtedly prevented a potential tragedy and brought reassurance to many aboard,” a defence official said.

(Also Read: J&K: Army Recovers Body Of One Paratrooper From Kokernag Forest, Search On For Another Missing Agniveer)

The incident has highlighted the importance of medical training among Army personnel, who often display exceptional readiness even outside operational or hospital environments. Sepoy Sunil’s composure and swift action not only saved an infant's life but also demonstrated how discipline and training can make a difference in critical moments.

Officials confirmed that both the infant and the mother are safe and were given necessary medical attention after the train halted at Rangiya.

The Army lauded Sunil’s act as an inspiring example of service and humanity, calling it a testament to the professionalism and compassion of India’s military medical corps.