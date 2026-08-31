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  • /Indian army team joins Nepali army in high-altitude tunnel search & rescue operation in Chilime and Langtang area

Indian army team joins Nepali army in high-altitude tunnel search & rescue operation in Chilime and Langtang area

The Indian team will continue supporting the Nepali Army as rescuers work through the affected hydropower sites.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Indian army team joins Nepali army in high-altitude tunnel search & rescue operation in Chilime and Langtang area
Image Credit: @navsri6619/X

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