/Indian army team joins Nepali army in high-altitude tunnel search & rescue operation in Chilime and Langtang area

A specialised team from India has joined the Nepali Army in search and rescue efforts at hydropower tunnel sites in the high-altitude areas of Chilime and Langtang, as teams continue efforts to locate people who may be trapped following deadly floods in Nepal.
The Indian team, trained for tunnel search and rescue operations, worked alongside the Nepali Army at the affected sites on Monday.
The operation is being carried out in challenging terrain, with rescuers facing difficult conditions as they search underground areas for survivors.
The team is expected to continue its operations in the coming days, working in close coordination with the Nepali Army.
The joint effort is aimed at strengthening the ongoing rescue operation and helping authorities reach people who may remain trapped inside the hydropower tunnels.
The search operation is taking place in the Chilime and Langtang areas, where hydropower infrastructure includes tunnels located in mountainous terrain.
The high-altitude environment presents additional challenges for rescue teams, making specialised equipment, training and coordination particularly important.
The Indian team’s involvement comes as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of severe flooding that has caused deaths and left people missing.
Rescue teams have been working to assess damage and search areas where people could have been trapped.
Working together, the Indian and Nepali teams are focusing on the tunnel sites and using their specialised capabilities to support the search and rescue effort. The operation will continue under close coordination with the Nepali Army.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava in an X post said, “Specialised team from India for Tunnel Search & Rescue operation worked with the Nepali Army’s team at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army.”
Specialised team from India for Tunnel Search & Rescue operation worked with the Nepali Army’s team at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army— Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal (@navsri6619) August 30, 2026
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India’s deployment of a specialised tunnel search and rescue team highlights the close cooperation between the two neighbouring countries during emergencies.
Search and rescue operations inside tunnels can be particularly complex because rescuers may have to work in confined spaces while dealing with unstable structures, blocked passages, poor visibility and difficult access.
The joint operation in Chilime and Langtang is therefore expected to require careful planning and coordination between the two sides.
The Indian team will continue supporting the Nepali Army as rescuers work through the affected hydropower sites.
Rescue teams are also assessing the condition of the tunnels and surrounding areas before moving deeper into the affected sites.
The operation comes against the backdrop of deadly floods in Nepal, which have triggered urgent search and rescue efforts across affected areas.
Authorities and emergency teams are continuing to assess the situation, while families await information about those still unaccounted for.
For the Indian and Nepali rescue personnel working at the high-altitude tunnel sites, their coordinated efforts are focused on reaching inaccessible areas and giving trapped workers or other missing people the best possible chance of being found and rescued.
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