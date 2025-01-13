Indian Army To Get Nag Mk-2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Soon; Field Trial Successful

Indian Army has been upgrading its arsenal with new weapons in the last few years. Be it Indian Air Force, Navy or Army, the three units of the Armed Forces have been upgrading to keep pace with global developments and threats from China and Pakistan. To be battle ready and counter any eventuality in case of a war, the Indian Army is all set to induct new anti-tank guided missiles that will come handy in case of threat from China and Pakistan.

"Field Evaluation Trials of indigenously-developed Nag Mk 2, the third-generation Anti-Tank Fire-and-Forget Guided Missile, were successfully conducted recently at Pokhran Field Range in the presence of senior officers of the Indian Army. During the three field trials, the missile systems destroyed precisely all the targets - maximum and minimum range, thus validating its firing range," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement on Monday.

Field Evaluation Trials of indigenously developed Nag Mk 2, the third generation Anti-Tank Fire and Forget Guided Missile was successfully flight tested at Pokhran Field Range.



RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India, Indian Army and the industry for successful… pic.twitter.com/jpG54uhDQc — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) January 13, 2025

The Nag Missile Carrier version-2 was also field evaluated. With this, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and industry for the successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders for making the missile ready for induction into the Army.

The Nag-Mk2 missile is set to surpass its predecessor with advanced features and cutting-edge technology. Designed for all-weather operation, it will include fire-and-forget capability along with a lock-on-after-launch option. Once locked onto a target, the missile ensures there is no chance of escape.

These upgrades will make it nearly impossible to evade the Nag-Mk2, while its extended range will further enhance its effectiveness. This iteration will also feature an advanced anti-tank guided missile warfare system, integrating the HELINA missile program. Additionally, the inclusion of a jet vane control system will boost its agility and precision. Testing of this state-of-the-art system is expected to commence soon.