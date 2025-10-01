Indian Army To Host UN Troop Contributing Countries’ Chiefs Conclave In New Delhi

The Indian Army will host the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, 2025, as announced by India’s Ministry of Defence.

The UNTCC Chiefs Conclave is a landmark event aimed at fostering dialogue among nations that contribute troops to UN peacekeeping missions. It provides a platform to discuss operational strategies, training methodologies, and lessons learned from diverse peacekeeping environments.

Global Military Leaders to Participate in Landmark Event

The significant event will bring together senior military leaders from over 30 key UN peacekeeping troop-contributing countries. Chiefs and representatives from nations across the world, including Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cote D’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, and Vietnam, apart from India, are among the participating countries.

India’s Role and Contributions in UN Peacekeeping

India is one of the largest and most consistent contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, having deployed over 200,000 troops across more than 49 operations since its first mission in Korea in 1950. Currently, India contributes approximately 5,000 personnel to various UN missions, including in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other conflict zones. The country has also made significant sacrifices, with 179 personnel having lost their lives in UN peacekeeping operations.

India’s contributions extend beyond troop deployment to include training, capacity building, and providing critical enablers such as medical units and engineering support.

Curtain-Raiser for UNTCC Chiefs Conclave

In view of the upcoming conclave, a curtain-raiser was organized at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi today by the Indian Army. Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, DCOAS (IS&T), briefed attendees on the modalities of the Conclave and underlined its significance as a unique platform for UN Troop Contributing Countries to foster dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

Lt Gen Kapoor highlighted India’s steadfast commitment to UN peacekeeping, the nation’s role as one of the largest troop contributors, and the Indian Army’s readiness to share operational experience, innovations, and best practices.

Lt Gen Kapoor expressed confidence that the Conclave would pave the way for deeper collaboration, collective preparedness, and stronger partnerships in addressing contemporary peacekeeping challenges. The event reflects India’s enduring commitment to global stability and the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Conclave Highlights

The three-day program will include:

Plenary sessions and discussions on the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping and building sustainable peace in today’s complex operational environments.

Leveraging technology for more responsive and effective peacekeeping.

Special spouse programs, aimed at building military resilience through family engagement.





Significance Of United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave

The conclave underscores India’s growing leadership in global peacekeeping and its commitment to multilateralism through the UN framework. By hosting this event, India aims to reinforce its position as a responsible global actor and a key stakeholder in international peace and security. The exclusion of Pakistan and China from the guest list may reflect geopolitical considerations, given India’s strained relations with these countries. Instead, the focus on countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and African nations aligns with India’s emphasis on strengthening ties with its immediate neighbors and key partners in the Global South.

