Indian Army trains J&K Police Personnel in advanced counterinsurgency, counterterrorism course

In a significant push to strengthen coordinated security efforts in Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Army conducted a 12-day refresher course for Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel under the aegis of its Tiger Division.

The course, jointly conceptualised by senior leadership of the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police, focused on enhancing operational synergy, improving coordination, and standardising procedures in response to evolving security challenges in the region.

A total of 108 police personnel took part in the intensive training program, which was conducted by the Miran Sahib Brigade. The curriculum emphasised building junior leadership capabilities, considered critical for executing small-team operations effectively in counter-terrorism scenarios.

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During the training, participants were exposed to a wide range of operational modules, including small team operations and patrolling, quick reaction team (QRT) and mobile vehicle check post drills, ambush and counter-ambush tactics, cordon and search operations, and room intervention procedures.

Specialised sessions were also held on weapon handling and firing, the use of modern equipment, drone identification and counter-drone measures, first aid and casualty evacuation, as well as intelligence gathering and sharing.

The training methodology combined rehearsals with tactical exercises, ensuring hands-on experience and improved operational proficiency. Personnel were also familiarised with advanced surveillance technologies, drones, and counter-drone systems.

Officials noted that the successful conduct of the refresher course highlights the growing emphasis on seamless coordination, shared situational awareness, and mutual trust between the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police.

They added that such joint initiatives are essential for ensuring a disciplined and well-prepared response to emerging security challenges. The completion of the program reflects the continued commitment of both forces to maintaining peace, stability, and security in Jammu & Kashmir.

